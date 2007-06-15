Alvas.Audio 5.0 released

Kiev, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2007 -- Alvas.Net today announces the release of version 5.0 of Alvas.Audio, which enables developers to add audio capabilities to their .NET applications Audio is an integral part of many software applications. Alvas.Audio from Alvas.NET enables developers to add audio capabilities to different .NET applications. Empowered with these components, an application lets end-users:



- play, record and convert uncompressed or compressed audio data;

- pause and resume playback or recording;

- record and play data to or from the stream;

- play mixed audio data;

- set up mixer controls;

- get the current sound position;

- view the level of the input sound signal;

- get the format list for specified WaveFormat;

- get audio stream duration in milliseconds;

- change Wave stream to MP3 stream if the former contains "MPEG Layer 3" data;

- play, record and convert RAW headerless format (SLINEAR etc);

- encode and decode Dialogic .vox (adpcm) format data.



Alvas.Audio is 100% CLR compliant and written in pure C#.



What's new in version 5.0?



New features:



- encode and decode Dialogic .vox (adpcm) format data;

- play, record and convert RAW headerless format (SLINEAR etc);

- change source line volume for recording;

- change different volume for stereo mixer line;

- change volume for PlayerEx.



Alvas.Audio at a Glance

The Alvas.Audio package includes a PlayerEx component to let your application play sound in WAV format. Additionally, an application can play data from the file or memory stream, pause and resume playback, play mixed audio data and get the current sound position. Audio data can be played from any player installed in the system of an end-user.



Another component in the package is a RecorderEx. It enables an application to record uncompressed (PCM) and compressed (IMA ADPCM, Microsoft ADPCM, CCITT A-Law, CCITT u-Law, GSM 6.10, Windows Media Audio V2, MPEG Layer-3) audio in the WAV format. Audio data can be recorded to the file or memory stream. Recording can be paused or resumed, users can get the current sound position and record data to any recorder application installed on their system.



Among other components, developers will find AudioCompressionManager, which adds system-level support for transparent run-time audio compression/decompression (conversion) and waveform-audio data format selection.



There are also WaveWriter, a class for writing audio data to the stream, and Mixer, a component to control the routing of audio lines for playing or recording.



Click the link below to download a demo application powered by Alvas.Audio.



It will help you see the results, which are possible with these components

http://www.alvas.net/Download/Alvas.Audio.zip.



Product page: http://www.alvas.net/alvas.audio.aspx

Direct download link: http://www.alvas.net/Download/Alvas.Audio.zip

E-mail: alvas@alvas.net

Web-site: http://www.alvas.net

