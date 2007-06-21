Pyramid Resource Group Expands its International Presence in Europe and Beyond

Cary, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2007 -- The Pyramid Resource Group, Inc. a globally recognized executive coaching firm headquartered in Cary, N.C., has extended its coaching programs to an ever-growing list of countries overseas. Now it’s adding two more countries to the list: Russia and the Ukraine.



Pyramid began its international presence in 2001 when they conducted a series of coaching workshops in Mexico and Brazil. In 2002, it offered a certification course in Switzerland on its proprietary team coaching program, The Extraordinary Game. Professional coaches from Germany, France, Switzerland and the U.K. attended.



To add to its international outreach, one of its master certified coaches, Marcia Reynolds, MCC, recently went on a two-week coaching trip to Russia and the Ukraine as a representative with the International Coach Federation.



“My coaching focuses on how our mental and physical states affect our overall work performance and centers on how managers can coach their employees to stay on track and achieve peak results,” says Reynolds, whose been a coach with The Pyramid Resource Group since 1999 and is past president of the International Coach Federation. “One common denominator among all ethnicities and cultures is that our mental and physical tendencies naturally alter our work performance, but there are effective ways to neutralize this.”



Her first stop was Moscow, Russia where Reynolds presented a seminar at the Russia Coaching Conference, “Coaching for the Health of Your Organization”. Then, Reynolds taught a 2-day class for VimpelCom, the largest telecommunications company in Russia. She concluded her trip in Kiev, Ukraine, focusing on emotional intelligence.



Coaches at Pyramid see the value in extending their coaching services overseas to help foster greater teamwork among companies whose employees are geographically dispersed. Pyramid has conducted several coaching workshops and training programs for multinational corporations in England, Brazil, Mexico and Canada.



“We’re always looking to extend our coaching programs to other parts of the world,” says Barry Mitsch, cofounder of The Pyramid Resource Group. “And we’re seeing a growing demand for our services especially from corporations overseas that have a presence in the U.S.”



Founded in 1994 by DJ and Barry Mitsch, The Pyramid Resource Group is a globally recognized executive leadership coaching firm that helps forward-thinking corporations reach new levels of leadership success.



