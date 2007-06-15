NTI Releases Automatic Voice/Pager Dialer for the ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16

Aurora, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2007 -- Network Technologies Inc today released the Automatic Voice/Pager Dialer System for the ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 Server Environment Monitoring System.



The ENVIROMUX-AVDS Automatic Voice/Pager Dialer System calls up to eight telephones, pagers, or cell phones to alert you when a sensor from the ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 goes out of range of a configurable threshold. When activated, the dialer instantly begins calling the numbers in sequence, delivering one of four prerecorded messages. It interfaces with the ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 via the Output Relay connections.



The ENVIROMUX-AVDS automatically redials busy or unanswered numbers. Its built-in line seizure feature enables it to take control of a phone line even while it is being used to ensure that alarm messages are effectively delivered.



The remote shut off feature enables a user to ignore an alarm so that the alarm message is not continually received. A user can also initiate a two-way conversation with a person in the monitored area so that he/she can receive a detailed account of the emergency condition.



Available for immediate sale, the ENVIROMUX-AVDS Automatic Voice/Pager Dialer System costs $335 each.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation.



