Retail at the Crossroads: “Focus and Differentiate or Face Extinction!”

Lakeville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2007 -- Veteran retailer Stephen Antisdel pulled no punches in his presentation at the Internet Retailer Conference in San Jose last week. Speaking on the last day and final session of the conference, he stressed the need for attendees to differentiate their offerings and focus on providing superior service in niche markets.



“The Internet’s ‘long-tail’ gives niche retailers a tremendous competitive advantage in underserved niche markets”, says Antisdel, COO of WorkingPerson.com, and Managing Director of AVID Commerce. “Retailers attempting to execute an unfocused, undifferentiated, e-commerce strategy face extinction in today’s hyper-competitive world.”



“Our sales during the first quarter were up over 100% versus last year as we’ve enjoyed tremendous customer loyalty and are beginning to see real traction in our B2B and B2G businesses,” adds William Feeley, CFO of WorkingPerson.com. “Our growth strategy is solidly on track.”



WorkingPerson.com was ranked the third fastest growing online retailer in America in the 2007 Internet Retailer “Top 500” Guide, and was the fastest growing e-retailer specific to the apparel and footwear categories.



“The Internet takes niche retailing to a new level by aggregating consumer demand for niche products across national and international markets. No longer must a specialty retailer open hundreds or thousands of stores to reach the maximum amount of customers,” says Kurt Peters, editor in chief of Internet Retailer, a business magazine.



“WorkingPerson.com, whose COO Stephen Antisdel spoke at the Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition, June 4-7 in San Jose, is a perfect example of how a focused idea and smart online marketing can create a successful online niche retail operation.”



About The Working Person’s Store



Since 1995, The Working Person’s Store has grown into a leading multi-channel resource for quality work apparel, footwear and safety-gear, offering a broad selection by leading brands including Carhartt, Dickies, Wolverine Boots and Shoes, Timberland PRO Boots, Bates Shoes and Boots, Dr. Martens Shoes, Riggs Workwear and more than a hundred other great name brands. WorkingPerson.com – Dedicated to the Working Person.



About AVID Commerce



AVID Commerce is the developer of proprietary e-commerce software and related technologies employed in the design, development, construction and operation of high performance web sites, as well as a suite of technology and social commerce related applications. AVID Commerce enabled sites include, WorkingPerson.com, JLPowellUSA.com, ArtPassions.com, and GreenFishSports.com.



About Internet Retailer



Published by Chicago-based Vertical Web Media LLC, Internet Retailer is a monthly national business magazine, web site, conference and directory that serve the retailing community. The Internet Retailer family of products focuses on the Internet’s vital role in a wide array of retailing activities, including web merchandising, supply chain management and multi-channel integration. The magazine’s 40,000+ subscribers are senior executives primarily from retail chains, independent stores, catalogs, virtual merchants and brand-name manufacturers. Internet Retailer’s circulation represents the largest multi-channel readership base of any retailing magazine. The magazine also publishes the most widely read e-mail newsletter in retailing, IRNewsLink, which is distributed four times a week to 35,000 opt-in subscribers, operates the largest retailing information web site, InternetRetailer.com, sponsors the largest conference in the e-retailing industry and publishes an annual ranking of the 500 largest web sites.

