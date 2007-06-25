Instant Insight into Word Passwords with Cutting Edge Recovery Tool.

Taganrog, Rostov -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- Word Password Recovery Master is a new solution for the recovery of MS Word passwords. It combines the highest speed of recovery and an amazing simplicity of use. Reinforced by the online decryption support, the recovery engine ensures instant password recovery while safeguarding users' proprietary information. It is an instant solution to a password loss that is both simple and secure.



Word Password Recovery Master can instantly remove "open" and "protection" passwords, however lengthy and complex they are. It also recovers a "write" password, so that the user can edit the file. Just a couple of clicks will take you to copy the recovered password to the clipboard and paste it into Word dialogues. After the user specifies a protected document, everything is done automatically. You can open an unlocked document right from the window. The program makes password recovery a snap.



In the world where privacy is constantly threatened we have to protect it. The burden of passwords is the price we pay for protection. A loss or unexpected change of passwords is a natural thing, one of life's many vicissitudes. At such moments you can rely on professional competence of Rixler Software and their line of password recovery solutions.



Word Password Recovery Master v2.0 Features at a Glance



• Support for MS Word 97/2000/XP/2003 (DOC and DOT files) with default protection (except Word 97 French version);

• Ability to remove "open" and "protection" passwords;

• Ability to recover "write" password;

• Online password recovery service with guaranteed privacy;

• Instant recovery of passwords of any length and complexity;

• Ability to copy recovered passwords to the clipboard;

• Support for multilingual passwords;

• Password protection against unauthorized program access;

• Friendly user interface.



Pricing and Availability



Word Password Recovery Master 2.0 runs under Windows 95/98/2000/2003/ME/NT/XP and costs $29.95 (USD) for a single-user license. The license includes the online decryption support for a single "open" password and the unlimited use for "write" and "protection" passwords. The company offers flexible discounts starting with the purchase of two and more licences. Registered users are entitled to free technical support. A demo version with limitated functionality is available at http://www.rixler.com/download/wpasrec.zip.



About Rixler Software



Rixler Software was established in 2003 by a group of ambitious software developers. Prolific development efforts distinguish this expanding young company. The line of password recovery products under the Rixler brand includes tools for MS Office and Internet applications. For more information, visit http://www.rixler.com.



Product page link: http://www.rixler.com/word_password_recovery.htm



Download link: http://www.rixler.com/download/wpasrec.zip

E-mail: support@rixler.com

Company website: http://www.rixler.com