EUROTECH: Among the Five Companies Representing “Made in Italy” in Tokyo

Amaro, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2007 -- The Italian – Japan Investment Day, a forum organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Italy in Japan and the Banca d’Italia, will take place on June 12th in Tokyo. The forum aims to promote the best of Italian industry to Japanese investors.



Borsa Italiana assisted by Nomura Italia SIM with the collaboration of the UniCredit Group have selected the five best companies listed in the Stock-Exchange: ENI, AICON, DUCATI, EUROTECH and SOCOTHERM, to bring their knowledge to Japan.



Italy's Minister of Economy and Finance Mr Tommaso Padoa Schioppa, Japan’s finance minister Mr Koji Omi and other leading figures from the Economic and Financial Affairs community of the two countries will attend the convention.



Roberto Siagri, President and CEO, and Eros Goi, CFO, who will arrive in Tokyo for the occasion, will represent Eurotech.



Finally, one-to-one meetings are foreseen between the representatives of the Italian companies and the main Japanese institutional investors.



