Avon Launch MIG iBrochure Campaigns

By releasing product information to agents in advance of their general release, and then providing detailed analysis of the agents' feedback, the upcoming campaign is set to produce invaluable information relating to potential customer preference. It will, therefore, be a crucial source of information influencing supply chain and procurement, as well as sales and marketing, decisions. The quality of the feedback will be enhanced by the inclusion of online research icons within the iBrochure and links to a unique online survey set up with MIG's iSurvey tool.



The Avon campaign illustrates one of the many ways in which MIG’s Intelligent Marketing Toolkit can add value to organisations. This value is leveraged through the eCRM system that sits behind iBrochures and collects information through the WoW (Who or What) platform, a real-time reporting suite. WoW is able to inform on the browsing, purchasing and in this case, product preference behaviour of customers down to an individual level.



Stephen Sumner, Commercial and Development Director of MIG commented, “We are thrilled to be working with Avon on this project as it has extended the scope within which iBrochures and the WoW platform are valuable to businesses.”



