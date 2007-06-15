Italian Historical Photography on Museum On The Go.

Mauren, Liechtenstein -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2007 -- Museum On The Go, the worldwide first portal for download of digital museum objects to mobile devices has dedicated a new section to the famous collection of the Alinari National Museum of Photography. Images from photographers like Alinari, Brogi, and Wulz are available for download to mobile phones in more than 50 countries worldwide.



The subjects have been carefully selected and range from artistic shots of monuments and historical places of Italian cities (Rome, Milan, Florence, Siena and many others) to scenes of life and folklore.



A fantastic portrait of the head of Michelangelo’s David in Florence or genre scenes (dogs with hats, beaches, portraits of children, Japanese girl, kissing couples) round up the offer and transmit the esthetical values and preferences in terms of usage of light and set-up of early photography art. The photographs originate from the 19th or the beginning of the 20th century and present artists in the vast collection of more than 4.000.000 images available in the Alinari Museum in Florence.



By using the new distribution channel of the mobile phone, the collaboration between Alinari and Museum On The Go makes a groundbreaking effort to transport the fascinating and impressing results of early photography was able to achieve to the new medium of mobile communication.



Founded in Florence in 1852, Fratelli Alinari is the oldest firm in the world working in the field of photography, the image and communication. In September 1998 Fratelli Alinari constituted the “Fratelli Alinari. Foundation for the History of Photography” (Fratelli Alinari. Fondazione per la storia della Fotografia) whose objectives included the safeguarding, promotion and valorization of everything in the domain of photography and its history, as well as the figurative arts in general.



Among the responsibilities of the Foundation are those of promoting and creating exhibition activities as well as managing the museum and the technical and didactic activities of the MNAF, Alinari National Museum of Photography (www.alinarifondazione.it) in its premises in the Leopoldine in Piazza S. Maria Novella in Florence, and the AIM, Alinari Image Museum, in Trieste (opening soon).



Museum On The Go was founded 2006 and is the first portal for download of digital museum objects (Images, Audio, Video) and services to mobile devices. The portal can be found on the Internet URL http://www.museumonthego.com or directly on the mobile phone at the Wap-address: http://motg.mobi .

