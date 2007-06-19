PrintingForLess.com’s Krystal Cipriani Wins National Bindery, Finishing and Distribution Operations Manager of the Year Award

Livingston, MT-- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2007 -- Today, the Research and Engineering Council of the National Association of Printing Leadership (NAPL) announced that Krystal Cipriani of PrintingForLess.com, www.printinforless.com, (PFL) won the coveted “Bindery, Finishing and Distribution Operations Manager of the Year Award” established in 2002.



Chosen from entries nationwide for her excellence in post-press production management, Cipriani will be honored at the inaugural R&E Council of NAPL Applied Technology Conference, June 20 -22, 2007 in Atlanta. This is the industry’s most comprehensive forum for leveraging technology in a graphic communications environment.



“Krystal’s strong record of performance as a bindery manager at PrintingForLess.com makes her well-deserving of this honor,” says Robert G. Whitton, R&E Council of NAPL Managing Director. “The Operations Managers of the Year Awards are not for company presidents and owners. We seek to recognize those individuals who are immersed in plant operations. The successful nominee’s title may be, but is not limited to, plant manager, pressroom manager, bindery manager, finishing manager, or plant engineer.”



In her award nomination, Kerie Hagler, PFL’s Director of Training and Process Development., stated that Cipriani has been instrumental in improving bindery and finishing performance and profitability at PFL. “Krystal demonstrates leadership by raising department morale and provides staff with development opportunities,” says Hagler. “Plus, she exhibits ongoing dedication to continuous improvement of processes, quality, training, and teamwork.”



A native of Hereford, Texas, Cipriani has a bachelor’s degree in design communications from Texas Tech University. She worked as a graphic designer and launched her own entrepreneurial efforts before joining PFL in March 2001 as a digital prepress technician. In that role, she developed and tested new concepts and processes and became the department’s first team leader. She was then promoted to the floor supervisor position prior to assuming her current role as PFL’s Bindery Manager in 2004.



The R&E Council of NAPL Applied Technology Conference (June 20 – 22, 2007) will provide attendees with first-hand insights into how technology is being leveraged by today’s graphic communications companies in real-world situations. Registration is $700 for NAPL members (non-members, $800). For more information or to register, call NAPL at (800) 642-6275, Option 2, or visit www.napl.org/events.



About PrintingForLess.com

PrintingForLess.com is the first and leading online commercial printing company in the United States. Located in Southwest Montana, PrintingForLess.com provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for its full-color marketing materials. More than 60,000 customers nationwide, mostly small and mid-sized businesses, click on www.PrintingForLess.com for affordable, full-color marketing materials including: business cards, brochures, postcards, newsletters, letterhead, and more. For additional information, please visit our website or call 800-930-6040.



About the R&E Council of NAPL

Since 1950, the Research & Engineering Council of NAPL has been dedicated to the education of printing industry personnel in the latest technologies and productivity improvement methods. The Council conducts seminars at which publishers, printers, educators, consultants and suppliers meet to share information and learn about leading edge technologies affecting the graphic arts industry. The Council also holds technology breakfasts at key industry trade shows, highlighting critical trends in the graphic arts industry. Information regarding membership and seminars is available from NAPL at 800.642.6275, Option 4, or www.napl.org.



About NAPL

Chartered in 1933, NAPL (www.napl.org) is a not-for-profit trade association representing companies in the $100 billion + graphic communications industry and dedicated to excellence in graphic communications management. NAPL's comprehensive slate of business-building solutions provides company leaders with the strategies, insights, and guidance they can use to make informed business decisions, minimize risk, anticipate change, and profitably grow their business. For more information on membership in the NAPL Network, which includes NAPL, the R&E Council of NAPL, and the National Association for Quick Printers (NAQP), visit www.napl.org or call (800) 642-6275, Option 5.



