Excitement over iPhone Debut Draws Attention to .MOBI Domains

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2007 -- Approximately 9% of poll respondents have indicated that they would be willing to migrate over to AT&T in order to acquire an iPhone. Excitement over the iPhone has drawn attention to the .mobi domain (pronounced dot mobi). This top-level domain extension, which is specifically dedicated to delivering the Internet to mobile devices, was made available to the public in September 2006, with little fanfare.



Apple's recent introduction of its revolutionary smart phone has generated an increased demand for .mobi domains. A significant feature of the iPhone is its Wi-Fi component, which allows users to access internet hotspots. Another core feature is the phone's ability to support HTML, which is the predominant markup language for the creation of web pages.



Dot-mobi compliant web hosting companies such as SherpaHost.com are already offering services that support .mobi domains, which include mobile phone website design and hosting.



Industry experts are suggesting a continued trend towards increased internet mobility and portability. Currently, with over 2.2 billion cell phones in use today, smart phones with WiFi capability, such as the iPhone, will hasten the demand for wireless internet access and .mobi web addresses.



