Legends Of America Celebrates Fourth Year With Who’s Who Of The Old West

Lenexa, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2007 -- June marks the fourth anniversary for www.LegendsOfAmerica.com, a travel site for the nostalgic and historic minded, and now home to the most comprehensive list of Who’s Who in the Old West. Owner/Editor, Kathy Weiser, has compiled information on hundreds of outlaws, lawmen, scoundrels, Native Americans, explorers, and pioneer women, chronicling the rugged life west of the Mississippi more than a century ago.



Weiser’s obsession with old west history started as a hobby in June of 2003, and has since grown to over 3,000 pages of in depth stories, fun facts and pictures on everything from Missouri to California and everyone from Clay Allison to Big Nose Kate. Her latest project, to provide a complete Who’s Who of the Old West, covers all the famous figures as well as those not so famous, including Frank Coe of New Mexico’s Lincoln County War, all the way to Wyoming’s Big Nose George Parrot, who oddly enough became a pair of shoes to the bizarre Dr. John Osborne.



Over a million people from around the world have discovered Legends of America this year. Whether their love is for the real life characters, ghost towns or even recent history with a complete guide to Route 66, www.LegendsOfAmerica.com provides readers with more than just a footnote, it takes you there, with in depth articles on those out of the way places, and the rugged adventurers who paved the way for the American West.



In addition to the wealth of information and nostalgia, along with photo prints, postcards, custom t-shirts, and other shopping through the Rocky Mountain General Store, Legends Of America also provides a free newsletter to over 2,000 subscribers, keeping them up to date on the site’s latest offerings.

