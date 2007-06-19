Good Mews Animal Foundation Named Best Place to Adopt a Pet by Atlanta Magazine Readers

Marietta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2007 -- Good Mews Animal Foundation is pleased to have been named one of the Best Places to Adopt a Pet in a survey of readers of Atlanta Magazine.



Of the 5 shelters featured in the June 2007 issue of Atlanta Magazine, Good Mews is the only cats-only shelter that made the list!



Founded in 1988 as Atlanta’s first no-kill, cage-free haven for homeless, abused, or abandoned cats and kittens, Good Mews has placed approximately 5,000 cats in permanent homes.



Shelter Manager Shannon Crafton praised the volunteers who maintain a healthy, inviting atmosphere for our 100 feline residents. We would like to thank our friends who voted for us, people who donate funds and supplies to make it all possible and of course, potential adopters who come to roam amongst the kitties to find their perfect pet.



Adoption hours at Good Mews, located in East Cobb at 736 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, in the Fountains at Olde Towne Center just North of Lower Roswell Road are Saturdays from 10am-4pm, the First and Third Sunday of each month from 1pm-4pm and by appointment. We are also at the Merchant’s Walk PetSmart the 3rd Saturday of each month, and at Pawsibilities in Roswell the 4th Saturday of each month.



More information about adopting, volunteering or donating can be obtained by visiting the Good Mews website, www.goodmews.org or calling 770-499-CATS (2287)



Good Mews Animal Foundation, operates a non-profit volunteer-based, no-kill shelter for homeless, abused, and abandoned cats. Located at 736 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA, the shelter provides a cage-free environment for its residents, offering them comfort and security while assertive adoption programs find them happy, loving homes. We have a strong commitment to the practice of spaying and neutering as the most important step in reducing the pet overpopulation problem. We also promote public awareness regarding the value of pets, animal welfare, and quality human-animal companionship through educational and outreach programs.

