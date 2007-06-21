EJB Programmers Can Now Get SCBCD Certified With the New uCertify Practice Test for Exam CX-310-090

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2007 -- uCertify, a trusted name in exam preparation software for Java certification exams, announced that the preparation kit (PrepKit) for SCBCD, EJB CX-310-090 certification exam will be released on July 31, 2007. Customers can pre-order the PrepKit before the release date and save 50% on the normal price.



The SCBCD, EJB Java certification exam is for programmers and developers who are responsible for designing, developing, testing, deploying and integrating business solutions using Enterprise JavaBeans (EJB).



Mark, Director Product Management, uCertify said, “EJB is a widely used technology in the industry and SCBCD certified professionals are recognized as experts in providing solutions for the present multifaceted business organizations. The new SCBCD, CX-310-090 PrepKit has been designed by certified experts keeping in mind the latest Java exam pattern. The PrepKit covers all the objectives for the certification exam and will help you score better whether you are a novice or an expert in the EJB technology."



An evaluation version of the PrepKit with 30 free questions is now available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/SUN/CX310-090.html



The PrepKit CX-310-090, SCBCD EJB is an interactive software application that helps users learn, tracks their progress, identifies areas for improvements and simulates the actual exam. The new PrepKit comes with 280 challenging questions with logical and precise explanations for each correct as well as incorrect answer, which explains why an answer is incorrect in the given situation.



Users can prepare efficiently for the SCBCD exam with a variety of questions such as hot spot, drag and drop, choose and reorder etc. Users can also create their own customized test by setting the number of questions and time duration for the test to increase the difficulty level. Comprehensive performance reports feature tracks the users' performance in a particular test and also their overall performance, which help them to overcome their weaknesses.



The PrepKit also contains 100 study notes and pop quiz with over 100 questions that help users learn technical terms and definitions, essential for understanding the complex EJB technology. The fully illustrated "how tos" bundled with the PrepKit ensure that they not only pass the exam, but also learn how to actually perform a job in a step-by-step manner.



The four practice tests included in the CX-310-090 PrepKit reflect the actual exam pattern. After taking the final test, users will have the confidence to pass their certification exam in the first attempt. If a user does not pass the exam in the first attempt, uCertify will refund the money. More information on the money back guarantee is available at the uCertify web site.



About uCertify



uCertify develops exam preparation kits (PrepKits) for Java certification exams. The firm is helping IT students worldwide to prepare for Java certifications such as SCJA, SCJP, SCWCD and SCBCD. The products are designed after extensive research by a panel of experienced Java certified professionals to give the latest and most advanced preparation tools to candidates aspiring for these certification exams.



For more information about uCertify, please visit http://www.ucertify.com

