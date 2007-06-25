WebAsyst Announces Launch of Photo Depot, Their Newest Product

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- WebAsyst™ announces the launch of Photo Depot™(www.webasyst.net/photo-depot.htm), a powerful addition to WebAsyst Suite™ - the company’s premier line of web-based, collaborative software applications. The company has introduced this online tool which allows customers to enjoy numerous capabilities of a comprehensive online photo managing application.



Now users can upload their photo collections online and organize them into albums. Albums can be viewed as slideshows and shared with other people. Photo Depot makes it quick and easy to maintain photo albums online: users can choose different ways to upload images, they can set image viewing size, customize slideshow setting, send photos as an e-mail attachments, and do much more!



Though various photo sharing services are already offered via Internet, what makes Photo Depot different is an additional level of privacy and security. While many online photo services allow album viewing to all Internet users, Photo Depot offers private accounts for personal or corporate use. Private accounts are controlled by user access rights mechanism, ranging from view-only to full album access. Customers are also given an option to buy and download Photo Depot source codes, which can be installed on their local servers.



When asked about this latest release, Vladimir N. Tuporshin, Managing Director of WebAsyst, commented: “As always, we are offering our customers new web capabilities, and providing them with products with user-friendly and powerful features to ensure that they continue to enjoy using WebAsyst.”



To sign up for WebAsyst free account, go to http://www.webasyst.net/signup.php



For more information and a free trial of WebAsyst products, please visit http://www.webasyst.net



Communicate. Collaborate. Succeed.

©WebAsyst LLC 2007