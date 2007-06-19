Business Plan Support Service for UK Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Edgware, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2007 -- Wisteria specialise in providing a range of services for businesses and startups ranging from Accountancy, Tax planning to Management Accounts and Business support, all with the one aim of helping clients have a better chance in achieving success..



Commenting about the Wisteria business plans service, Andrew Millet Principal of Wisteria states: “It is important that business plans reflect the dynamics of a business and describe the various revenue channels and reflect risk.” It is therefore important that the business plan is customised and produced to reflect the companies situation.. Andrew states the core benefits of Wisteria’s business plan service:



• “Wisteria will spend time to understand your business. Wisteria won’t ‘squeeze’ the business plan into a ready-made model.”

• “Wisteria’s business plan service is not expensive and will be invaluable in helping clients to raise finance.”

• “Wisteria’s Business Plan team will project manage the process and work with clients to achieve the final custom-made business plan.”



Andrew summarises some important advice for startups: “If you are seeking funding then having a flexible and relevant business plan that supports your funding requirement cannot be over-emphasised. A well written business plan is often the basis of gaining interest in your business. Once you are able to gain interest then it will be down to you to sell your vision”



A business plan is imperative for:



• Approaching banks for credit

• Fund raising and gaining investment from venture capitalists

• Internally; for clarifying and crystallising ideas, maintaining focus upon key objectives, defining what is required to achieve said objectives and also whether they are realistic



For more information on business plans visit http://www.wisteria.co.uk/?q=business-plans

