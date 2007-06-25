Wisteria Chartered Accountants Launch Full UK Company Secretarial Service

Edgware, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- Wisteria act as a nominee Company Secretary which is a legal requirement for all Limited companies in the UK. Having an external company secretarial service allows businesses to outsource maintenance of all statutory records, accounts and professional filing.



Wisteria's newly launched Company Secretarial service involves:

• Company formation

• Registered office

• Nominee Company Secretary

• Maintaining statutory register

• Preparation and filing of all returns

• Company searches

• Re-organisation of share capital

• Use of our meeting rooms

• Assistance setting up bank accounts



The service also involves helping to set up bank accounts and providing meeting rooms in the North London area.



Andrew Millet principle of Wisteria states the core benefits: “Wisteria’s sole expertise is helping young businesses get organised and allow them to focus on growing their business. The Company Secretarial Service compliments businesses without staff who are qualified in these matters as Wisteria can maintain all the records professionally."



Company secretarial work is a legalistic area that becomes time-consuming as the company grows. As mentioned above, outsourcing this complex work to qualified accountants allows businesses to focus on their business, safe in the knowledge that they are compliant with UK law.



