Belleair, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- As the smart USA "Street Smart Tour" undertakes its 34 state expedition, Smart Cars of America announces the creation of an all-new Smart Car Forum. The new forum for auto lovers, industry experts and new car buyers, is designed by a market expert and leader in automotive Internet marketing services.



Ideas for improving the forum's design have come as a result of the company's rapid growth and development, as well as from other aspects of marketing these revolutionary intelligent cars.



"Visitors to the Forum will have this in common - they'll be discriminating auto consumers who want objective information, on all clever vehicles. Whether you're a novice or you're an avid car fanatic, the Smart Car of America Forum will be a great source of information," said Mr. Ryan Pollock, Executive Forum Administrator for Smart Cars of America.



"The new forum hosts additional Web sites where members can access even more information. It also includes comprehensive content about the Smart car and other innovative automobiles and modes of transportation. We're excited about the new forum and look forward to what we anticipate will be a spectacular increase in online visibility and customer service," said Mr. Pollock, www.smartcarofamerica.com/forums.



The new Smart Car of America forum is designed to accommodate additional information as it becomes available. Those familiar with the company will see dramatic changes in the forum as the Smart cars become obtainable early next year. Everyone with an interest in the Smart Car is invited to register for the new forum.



S.L. Johnston, President of Smart Cars of America, LLC, said "One of the essential objectives of the new forum will be to provide all Smart car businesses a straightforward and significant venue to announce Smart dealerships, promote Smart organizations, Smart aftermarket parts, tools, equipment and Smart Fortwo related services.



Serving as an online hub, the forum will serve as a free information exchange for auto enthusiasts to share opinions and information on new vehicles and for Smart enthusiasts to make informed decisions, discuss new developments and help keep one another informed.



"Smart Cars of America's insight into opportunities for smart and alternative transportation is undeniable. Consumers and clients alike will benefit from being able to find all of this information in one place. The forum will serve as an Internet establishment for automotive distributors, advertisers, automotive web services and the public," said S.L. Johnston, President of Smart Cars of America, LLC.



Ryan Pollock, Executive Forum Administrator continues, "The new forum will be a blog and information portal all in one, allowing for interactivity among those who wish to receive and share Smart information. The site will encourage smart fans to keep informed.



"The Internet provides an ideal forum for manufacturers to educate consumers about their brands. The Forum will have reviews from experts and allow consumers to swap stories with other people who have recently bought or plan to purchase a smart car. The new Smart Car of America Forum will be America's online authority pertaining to the smart automotive industry. This will be enhanced by the availability of links to other pertinent Web sites where members can access even more information."



About Smart Cars of America, LLC



Founded in 2000, Smart Car of America was the first web site in North America dedicated to marketing the smart, alternative and innovative transportation methodology in the States. Smart Car of America has grown into one of the dominant marketing segments of its kind in North America with an expanding audience among smart, alternative, dealers and individual aficionados.

