Bizymoms.com Offers Candy Wrapping Career Kit to Moms

Brampton, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2007 -- Bizymoms.com knows firsthand how hard it can be to get a home business off the ground. After all, they are all home business owners themselves. Everyone at http://www.bizymoms.com believes that all a woman needs to make her home business dream a reality is determination, motivation and an idea. This is why, over the last ten years, Bizymoms has made motivating and supporting women their top priority.



Bizymoms.com was created in 1997 by Liz Folger, a work-at-home-mom expert and author of the book, “The Stay-at-Home Mom’s Guide To Making Money From Home.”



Bizymoms has grown tremendously over the years, and now more than 2.5 million visitors come to http://www.bizymoms.com every month, each with a work-at-home dream.



“Most visitors enjoy the many free resources at Bizymoms including live chats, interactive message boards, support articles and of course help and advice from the Bizymoms Home Business Support Team,” explains Susan Hutson, Bizymoms.com community director, “however, Bizymoms’ premier products are Career Kits.”



Bizymoms Premium “Labels and Wraps” Career Kit includes everything a mom needs to get a Candy Wrapping business started, including a website and hundreds of wrapper designs. Candy wrappers create personalized wrappers on their computer which they then print, cut and wrap onto pre-made candy bars, like Hershey chocolate bars.



“Custom-wrapped candy bars make great wedding favors and baby announcements, and are also very popular for creative marketing and fund-raisers,” says Susan. “It’s a fun, creative business that can be started with your current computer and color printer.”

