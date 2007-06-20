Bitrix Announces the Release of Bitrix Site Manager Version 6.0

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2007 -- Bitrix, Inc. a provider of Content Management Systems and portal solutions for managing Web projects and multifunctional information systems on the Internet announced the release of Bitrix Site Manager Version 6.0. Bitrix Site Manager Version 6.0, a best-in-class Content Management System, features Components 2.0; a new and unique tool for fast development and the deployment of sophisticated web environments.



“Version 6.0 represents a major improvement in faster development and deployment and site performance,” said Sergey Rizhikov, CEO of Bitrix, Inc. “The new release also contains dozens of system enhancements and special composite components such as enhanced Forums and Blogs.”



The major advances in Version 6.0 are:



Web Development



* Components 2.0: Bitrix Site Manager V.6.0 includes an important new feature - Components 2.0. The technology of Components 2.0 greatly facilitates the site development process. Components 2.0 contains a user-friendly configuration interface which simplifies component usage. It enables developers to separate program data from component templates.



* Component template engine: The new version features an embeddable, multi-purpose, component template engine that provides strong support for PHP templates, Smarty, XSLT, FastTemplate, and any other templates a site developer might require.



* Customizable modules: Bitrix Site Manager also includes a rich set of modules that significantly simplify site management tasks. These ready-to-use modules can be flexibly configured to build robust Web content management solutions, while maintaining an existing Web site’s look and feel.



Deployment Process



Bitrix Site Manager V.6.0 provides new composite components that meet sophisticated content management requirements. Now previously complex tasks such as creating forms, news sections, feedback sheets, bulletin boards, helpdesks, and other tools can be accomplished simply. A user simply drags-n-drops components to the required pages to easily build robust Web 2.0 web environments.



For Search Engine Optimization Bitrix Site Manager V.6.0 provides automatic support for Search Engine Friendly (SEF) URLs.



Web Site Performance



The groundbreaking data Auto-Cache technology enables site developers and administrators to dramatically increase web site performance, often without establishing a database connection. This feature facilitates site deployment on hosting. With Auto-Cache mode, web projects run faster on virtual hosting servers and can be scaled for high loads. Auto-cache mode is supported by all application components. Using Auto-Cache is uncomplicated requiring only a simple button on the administrative panel.



User Tools



The interface for the WYSIWYG editor is now fully customizable. Major enhancements include:



* Snippets panel: Customers can now create and use snippets. Snippets are pieces of reusable code which simplify and speed site administration.



* Interface dialogs: The interface dialogs have been improved and redesigned to be even more user-friendly for customers.



Security



New security system enhancements allow customers to avoid all types of known vulnerabilities, thus making the application secure.



All users of older versions of Bitrix Site Manager whose updates and support subscription are active, can enjoy a FREE update of their systems to Version 6.0 via the SiteUpdate technology.



New product version can be tested on-line at the Bitrix Virtual Lab:

http://demo.bitrixsoft.com/



A 30-day evaluation version:

http://www.bitrixsoft.com/download/



