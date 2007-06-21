Woolworths’ multi-channel success with Big Red Book iBrochure

Knutsford, Cheshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2007 -- The Big Red Book 2 saw an advance in Woolworth’s multi-channel approach to sales through the commission of an iBrochure, a digital version of the book that allowed customers to browse and purchase from the book online. While adding another string to the Woolworth’s multi-channel bow the Big Red Book iBrochure also provided a unique insight into customer purchasing behaviour through eCRM system linked to the iBrochure.



At 526 pages the Woolworths Big Red Book is the largest iBrochure MIG have produced. In addition the way in which the book has been compiled makes it ideal to be broken into smaller segmented sections. This means it can also be used for tactical marketing campaigns, targeting specific customer profile types or promoting sale periods or offers on certain product ranges. Stephen Sumner, Group Commercial and Development Director commented, “We are delighted to have worked with Woolworths on this successful project and are excited by the possibilities going forward, in particular the opportunities for segmented, tactical marketing.”



The Big Red Book iBrochure was distributed via an email broadcast campaign comprising nineteen variant emails targeted at different customers. This segmented approach helped to ensure enhanced open rates, beating industry averages for similar retail campaigns. Further targeting is made possible by the advanced eCRM system that sits behind iBrochures, the WoW (Who or What) platform, which enabled Woolworths to track customer progress and movement within the digital Big Red Book.



The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) is an award-winning digital direct marketing organisation, offering a unique 'Customer Farming' multi-channel strategy, intelligent data and communications solutions using its own software, the 'Intelligent Marketing®' toolkit.



Woolworths are one of the UK’s leading retailers focused on the home, family and entertainment. Alongside their retail space, Woolworths have recently implemented a range of multi-channel strategies aimed at stimulating sales by offering a range of purchasing channels. For more information on Woolworths please visit www.woolworths.co.uk.

