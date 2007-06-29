High Return Investment News - Sports and Nutritional Supplements Growth Stock Company Produces Sales of $1,795,000 CDN in May -- An All Time Company Record

Houston, TX and Ottawa, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2007 -- In high return investment news, Natural Nutrition, Inc. (Stock symbol: NNTN), an undervalued growth stock investment opportunity, has gained control of an established 10 year old sports and nutritional supplements manufacturing and sales company. The new operating subsidiary, InterACTIVE Nutrition, Inc. (web site http://www.interactivenutrition.com ) posted unaudited sales of $1,795,000 CDN in the month of May, establishing an ALL TIME company monthly record.



Visit http://www.emergenews.com for links and more information.



Gaining control of Interactive Nutrition has added significant asset, revenue, profitability and share value upside potential for Natural Nutrition, Inc. (Stock symbol: NNTN). This undervalued and unknown company now owns and operates a leading international Sports and Nutritional Supplements company.



Interactive Nutrition owns a 60,000 Square Foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ottawa, Ontario Canada. They are selling a full line (over 200 variants) of quality sports nutritional products in 15 countries throughout the world, consistently producing monthly sales of over $1,000,000 CDN. In addition, they are able to manufacture products beyond sport supplements including: Herbal medicines, vitamins, minerals and amino acids providing the potential for significant expansion.



Natural Nutrition (NNTN) CEO Tim Connolly commented, "While these figures are subject to audit adjustment, InterACTIVE Nutrition's increasing sports nutrition products sales speak for themselves. The market for our products continues to grow and we intend to provide more of the nutrition products that the market demands."



This news release is for informational purposes only. No part of this release is to be considered stock solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities. This release may contain "forward looking statements" as defined by SEC regulations. All information shown was obtained from data available on the Internet. This news release can be considered to contain view of the www.emergenews.com web site authors.

