Lisa G. Kramer, Relationship Coach, Appearing at the 11th Annual Smart Marriages Conference

Plymouth Meeting, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2007 -- Featured speaker at the Denver based ‘Smart Marriages Conference’, relationship coach, trainer and mentor, Lisa G. Kramer, is thrilled with the response to her Conscious Relationship Coaching Program™.



As a veteran speaker at the Smart Marriages Conference and an esteemed member of the faculty of the Institute for Life Coach Training, Lisa is speaking to hundreds of therapists, marriage educators and coaches interested in the growing field of relationship coaching. Lisa is returning with great momentum and feedback about her new book Loving With Intention: A Guide For Relationship Coaching.



In her book, Lisa shares her Conscious Relationship Coaching Model™, a step-by-step process for working with couples who want to create extraordinary relationships. Lisa will conduct a live demonstration of one aspect of the model, the Relationship Vision, with an actual couple during her breakout session.



“In order for relationship coaching to be successful, couples need to clarify the vision they hold for their relationship. Coaches help couples to clarify the vision and then to achieve it!” states Lisa G Kramer.



“Relationship coaching is the perfect niche for therapists who are tired of their clients ‘ending’ relationships in their offices. I am sharing a successful coaching model that will allow them to work with committed couples and once again, feel energized about their work.” Lisa G. Kramer explains.



Lisa will be speaking on Friday June 29th, 2007 at 10:00am, and she will co-lead a one-day post conference institute with Dr. Patrick Williams on Monday, July 2.



Feedback about Lisa G. Kramer, MSW, PCC

“Lisa Kramer is a great speaker – a star! She consistently gets rave reviews with requests to ‘bring her back’ and ‘give her more time!’” Diane Sollee, founder and director of Smart Marriages



"Relationship coaching has emerged as an important process for couples who want to create conscious and loving relationships. In Loving with Intention, Lisa Kramer combines well thought out theory with a “heart and soul” approach to working with couples. I highly recommend it!" Patrick Williams, MCC, CEO, Institute for Life Coach Training, USA

