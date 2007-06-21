Deacom Ramps Up Business Development Efforts with New Hires

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2007 -- Deacom, Inc. announces the addition of three seasoned sales engineers to its team in Wayne, PA. Tom Bemiller, Garret Boos, and Gus Towers will represent the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System to mid-sized building component, manufactured housing, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers throughout North America.



Tom Bemiller comes to Deacom with over twenty years of experience in the software industry. Most recently, Tom was a business development manager for a developer of web-based sales tax management services. There he managed direct sales and channel recruitment and development.



Garret Boos also joins Deacom with a software background. As a former regional sales manager for an accounting and business management software producer, Garret was responsible for helping private clubs control the business processes unique to golf, tennis, social, yacht and country clubs.



From the heavy industry side, Gus Towers brings knowledge of general and chemical manufacturing as a former territory manager for an industrial air compressor rental company. Gus succeeded in increasing sales in a four-state territory in his previous position.



"The DEACOM ERP System is a tremendously simple solution for progressive manufacturers, whether you make wall panels or pharmaceuticals," says Towers. "The DEACOM product, in conjunction with a cutting-edge development staff and a client base that recognizes the value of an integrated software package, makes Deacom a thrilling company to be a part of today. I look forward to helping manufacturers improve their productivity and profitability."



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System, or to schedule an online demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

