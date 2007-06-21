Ryan Howard: King of Swing, The new baseball book about the Philadelphia Phillies Home Run King

Merchntville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2007 -- Quips, Hits and Mitts! Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard, the 2006 National League MVP, steps up to the plate and goes deep with his greatest hits about life on and off the baseball field. The All-Star Game Home Run Derby King blasts out words of wisdom, and gives the inside pitch on what it takes to make it in the big leagues.



Go on a long drive with Ryan, from his early years growing up in St. Louis, through his climb up the mountain to the big show in Philly. Meet the characters and players who have helped shape the big kid’s appetite for hoagies and homers.



Learn how the NL Rookie of the Year came out of the crib swinging, and ended up singing the sweet tune of success. Round the bases with Ryan, from his school years slinging the trombone, to his on-field antics with a new band of brothers. Listen carefully to the first baseman’s song, and you will hear the harmony and melody of an athlete blaring out notes with heart and soul.



This is a fun book filled with quotes from Ryan Howard, his family, and many baseball legends. With a focus on entertaining and teaching the reader, this story is suitable for the young and adult reader. Packed with baseball stats and clubhouse information, this tale gives the big picture on what it is like to play Major League baseball. Featuring an original cover caricature by the well-known Spanish artist Gogue, the book is a baseball collectible.



The author, Robert L. Merz, is a Philadelphia native who grew up following the Phillies at Connie Mack Stadium and The Vet. He holds a Master’s degree in Industrial Relations from the University of Oregon, and a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Tulane University. He is also the author of two other books, “A Declaration of American Business Values,” and “Quips, Quotes and Oats: Smarty Jones Talks.”



“Ryan Howard: King of Swing;” Robert L. Merz; Paperback; 120 pages;

isbn 978-0-9765868-2-1; 5 ½” x 8 ½” ; $9.95; Pub date June 15, 2007; distributor: Ingram book group; www.quipman.com



Contact: Robert Merz, Values of America Co., P.O. Box 1534, Merchantville, NJ 08109

Phone: 866-467-7304;

E-mail: robert@quipman.com

