Honestech, Inc. and The Douglas Stewart Company Agree on Distribution Pact for US and Canadian Markets

Austin, TX and Madison, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2007 -- Honestech Inc., a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions and The Douglas Stewart Company, the leading distributor and marketer of computer products, consumer electronics and school supplies exclusively serving the education market, have completed a distribution agreement under which The Douglas Stewart Company will distribute Honestech’s software to its network of more than 4,500 academic resellers in the United States and Canada.



“This is an important agreement for our organization,” explained Jay Choi, managing director of Honestech Inc. “The Douglas Stewart Company has a reputation that is second to no one in the educational products marketing community. We are honored and pleased to be associated with them in helping to bring our products to classrooms and learning centers across this vast region.”



“We are proud to offer Honest Technology products to our customers,” said Jack Bahlman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for The Douglas Stewart Company. “Honestech is a young and exciting organization with innovative products that address the needs of the education sector. Our company’s focus on the education channel makes us an ideal distributor for their growing line.”



Honestech Inc. products include the honestech Fireman CD/DVD Burner 3.0, which has the exclusive LightScribe feature, and supports new Windows Vista; the Video Patrol 5.0 enables surveillance monitoring by using PC or web cams; Video Editor 7.0 is easy and powerful video editing solution; and the VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe that converts videos to DVDs. The Douglas Stewart Company will also distribute the recently announced Honestech products including; Claymation Studio is an introduction to stop-motion video that brings out creativity in all of us; Rapid Video Blogger enables non-techy user to quickly and easily create movie clip to upload on online blogs; and DVD Player3.0 a PC based software suite supporting Dolby® DVD playback.



As a leading developer and marketer of digital video software technology for multimedia content on PCs, Honestech Inc. has been named the “Best Productivity and Security Software” provider of the ShowStoppers media event at the 2006 International Consumer Electronics Show.



About The Douglas Stewart Company

The Douglas Stewart Company (http://www.dstewart.com) is the largest distributor and marketer of computer products, consumer electronics and school supplies exclusively serving the education market. The Douglas Stewart Company links more than 165 manufacturers with over 4,500 academic resellers in the United States and Canada. Based in Madison, WI and founded in 1950, The Douglas Stewart Company is a privately held, woman–owned business.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honestech, Inc., is a subsidiary of Honest Technology Co. Ltd., a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC, handheld and phone users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video.

