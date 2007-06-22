SherpaHost.com Cuts I.T. Overhead for Customers

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2007 -- SherpaHost.com is expanding options for its dedicated server customers by adding an Assisted Service Plan–a professional solution without the traditional costs.



SherpaHost.com’s technical support will address needed patches, backups, monitoring and vulnerability assessments.



Customers can get the power of a dedicated server without having to perform all of the administrative tasks associated with an unmanaged account such as server startup, patching and anti-virus protection. Add-on services, with the purchase of a service contract, include security scans, backup and recovery, monitoring and escalation management, at no additional fee. Custom engineering options are also available, billed at a flat hourly rate.



The plan can be added to qualified dedicated hosting accounts during the purchase process. While users are provided with a basic startup environment, SherpaHost.com can also assist customers who have special needs. As with all dedicated servers accounts, customers can choose from a wide range of options including operating systems, RAM, hard drives, processors and firewalls. In addition, as with all SherpaHost.com services, the plan is backed by SherpaHost.com’s round the clock customer support.



