Digital Sensors at bmcm - Because Data Qcquisition Starts With the Sensor

Bavaria, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2007 -- BMC Messsysteme GmbH, manufacturer of innovative measurement technology "made in Germany", extends her product range in the sensor area by digital sensors.



Measurement technology deals with the acquisition of physical quantities, like temperature, distances or speed, for example. Nowadays in industry it is an integral part of all development, manufacturing and optimization processes and is applied in the most different areas.



Often measurements, monitoring and tests have to be conducted by staff with little or no relation to measurement technology. From experience the selection of the adequate sensor is the highest hurdle:



• Which sensor is suitable?

• Is the sensor accuracy sufficient to provide reliable results?

• Which ranges have to be measured?

• How is the sensor connected?

• Is amplifier technology required?

• Is the measurement system compatible?



These and other questions often turn up in this context.



On this account the BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm) has assorted a range of various analog and - now brand-new! - digital sensors to record, monitor and control the most different physical variables.



Unlike analog sensors digital sensors do not provide an absolute voltage value, but always the information of a switching status "high" (1) or "low" (0), which changes when exceeding a threshold level.

Examples for digital sensors amongst others are light barriers, temperature, motion or position switches.



The sensors SD-xxx (--> http://bmcm.local/us/prgr-sensor.html#digital ) available at bmcm are characterized by easy and reasonably-priced applicability. They are particularly suitable for the connection in the 5V range, but can also be used in other ranges. Connecting examples are included with delivery.



"From sensor to software" is the motto of BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm) since years. With product groups compatible to each other measurement applications are implemented from A to Z. The digital sensors are an additional link of this measurement chain. Additional supply in the sensor area is in preparation.



BMC Messsysteme GmbH

Hauptstrasse 21

82216 Maisach /Munich

GERMANY



Sales:

Phone: +49 (0)8141/ 4041802

Fax: +49 (0)8141/ 4041809

e-mail: verkauf@bmcm.de

URL: http://www.bmcm.de



Press:

Phone: +49 (0)8141/ 4041800

Fax: +49 (0)8141/ 4041809

e-mail: info@bmcm.de

URL: http://www.bmcm.de





About BMC Messsysteme GmbH ***



BMC Messsysteme GmbH was founded in 1994 as an independent corporation with headquarters in Maisach, app. 30 km west of Munich. Until today this autonomy could be kept, so that any affiliation to a business group never existed and is not intended for the future. bmcm is one of the only German companies that completely develops and produces all products in Germany, which means quality "made in Germany" at an excellent price/performance ratio.



BMC Messsysteme GmbH serves two business areas:



* Measuring components and PC measurement technology *

This comprises a wide range of connection systems, measuring amplifiers, data acquisition systems, data loggers and the appropriate software.

http://www.bmcm.de/us/prgr-products.html



* D2M (Design to Manufacturing) and OEM products *

BMC Messsysteme GmbH develops and produces electronic components according to customer specifications.

http://www.bmcm.de/us/co-d2m.html



You will receive high-quality products manufactured already since the beginning of 2006 according to the RoHS directive. Of course, the corresponding documentation and CE test is always included.



A German documentation is obligatory for us, as well as an English description to be available to our international customers.

