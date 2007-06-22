Truss Systems Hawaii to Add New Product Line with the Aid of DEACOM

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2007 -- Truss Systems Hawaii, Inc. recently chose the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System to support the addition of wall panels to its existing product line of pre-engineered roof trusses, computerized pre-cut wall packages, and TrusJoists. The DEACOM ERP System will handle all aspects of pricing, job costing, inventory control, links to Computrus design software, accounting, Material Requirements Planning (MRP), electronic document management, and order entry for Truss Systems Hawaii.



The DEACOM selection was the result of several factors, explains Truss Systems Hawaii President Scott Loomer.



"Our manufacturing business is growing at a rapid pace with new product developments in the works and increased customer demand," says Loomer. "At the same time, our former software provider was discontinuing system development and maintenance. We needed to upgrade our technology in order to remain competitive in the truss industry."



Truss Systems Hawaii is scheduled to go live on the DEACOM ERP System in the summer of 2007.



About Deacom, Inc.

