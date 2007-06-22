Attorney Rhonda Hill Wilson of Philadelphia Presents Legal Topics in Mississippi and Boston

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2007 -- Rhonda Hill Wilson, Esq. of Philadelphia presented “The Use of Technology in the Courtroom,” at the Mississippi Trial Lawyers Annual Convention in New Orleans on June 8, 2007. On June 14, 2007, Hill Wilson addressed Advanced Nursing Home Litigation for the American Association for Justice (AAJ) Annual Convention in Boston.



Hill Wilson is an award-winning attorney who has been practicing law for nearly three decades in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She brings a high level of integrity and compassion to her practice. Hill Wilson concentrates her practice in nursing home negligence, while also handling medical malpractice, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, motor vehicle accident and premises liability matters.



About Rhonda Hill Wilson

Rhonda Hill Wilson, Esquire concentrates in nursing home negligence, while also handling medical malpractice, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, motor vehicle accident and premises liability matters. She has been named one of the Top Black Lawyers in the Tri- State Area by The Network Journal, she has received the Presidential Award from the National Bar Association, she’s been made a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and she has been listed in Who’s Who in American Law, just to name a few. Most recently, Hill Wilson was named the United Negro College Fund “A Mind Is” Society Philadelphia Ambassador. She maintains an office in Philadelphia. For more information, go to www.rhwilson.com.

