MBS Textbook Exchange Taps VitalSource for Advanced Digital Publishing Technology

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2007 -- VitalSource Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of digital book solutions, today announced that its state-of-the art e-book format, VitalBook (*.vbk), has been selected as the preferred platform by MBS Textbook Exchange, Inc., the largest used textbook wholesaler, bookstore systems provider and distance learning materials distribution service in the United States.



VitalBook is an XML-based format containing proprietary digital rights management (DRM) technology. VitalSource-powered educational titles enable students to activate content by highlighting, taking notes and sharing those notes with fellow readers. All of these actions are performed in VitalSource Bookshelf, a free, PC and MAC-compatible companion application.



"By combining the publishing technology leadership of VitalSource with the college store technology leadership you have come to expect from MBS, this partnership demonstrates that MBS is committed to providing additional products and services that ensure that the college store, as well as the innovators in online education, will continue to play a major role in the distribution of course materials, regardless of the format," said Dennis Flanagan, CEO of MBS Direct.



E-books published in the VitalBook format will be used to enhance the MBS Universal Digital Textbooks Program. Launched in 2005, the initiative aims to meet the growing demand for educational content delivered in interactive, digital formats. Additionally, the MBS Universal Digital Textbooks Program packages textbook products in a variety of ways, ranging from individual chapters to bundled libraries. Digital textbooks published using VitalSource technology will be available for purchase from an extensive network of traditional college bookstores and nontraditional providers of education nationwide.



VitalSource e-books are delivered on VitalSource Bookshelf, a powerful e-book reader and platform for content aggregation and organization. Ideal for today’s students, Bookshelf’s collaboration functionality allows users to highlight digital titles using virtual markers, and then elect to share highlights and notes with others. Students may employ shared notes to help others study, ask questions of classmates and instructors, or divide work among members of a study group.



“Having been selected by MBS is a true testament to the value of our technology as a product differentiator,” commented Frank Daniels III, president and CEO of VitalSource. “By partnering with MBS, we have significantly expanded our sales channels and further strengthened our position as the preferred provider of digital publishing technology to educational content distributors.”



About VitalSource Technologies, Inc.

VitalSource, an Ingram Digital Group company with headquarters in Raleigh, NC, is a leading provider of technology solutions for e-book publishing and distribution. The company enables publishers, distributors and other partners to create and deliver textbooks and other content directly to users' computers in its proprietary VitalBook (*.vbk) file format under a variety of scenarios, ranging from custom curriculum solutions to private-label bundled products, as well as single textbook and promotional content delivery to students and faculty in both secondary and post-secondary educational settings. In 2007, VitalSource commemorated the billionth book distributed in the VitalBook format. For more information visit www.vitalsource.com



About Ingram Digital Group

Ingram Digital Group is an operating division of Ingram Industries Inc. and provides publishers and other content owners with a comprehensive offering of digital content accession, storage, management and distribution services. Ingram Digital Group along with its group companies MyiLibrary and VitalSource Technologies provides a full-service array of digital solutions and support. The Ingram companies - Ingram Digital Group, Ingram Book Group and Lightning Source Inc. - provide a broad range of physical and digital services to the industry. For more information, visit www.ingramdigital.com



About MBS Textbook Exchange

Since its inception in 1973, MBS Textbook Exchange has become the industry leader in wholesale textbook distribution, textbook management systems and Digital Textbook solutions. MBS serves more than 4,000 academic institutions nationwide, processing more than 12 million used and new textbooks annually. MBS has earned a peerless reputation for excellence and innovation and is committed to bringing its partners and customers the absolute best in service, support and savings.



