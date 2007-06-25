Leicester, Leicestershire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- NoTar.co.uk now offering Free Quit Smoking Packs for UK Smokers



NoTar.co.uk is now offering its free Quit Smoking packs for all UK Smokers who want to quit smoking, without weight gain or other medical side effects.



Leicester, Leicestershire, June 22, 2007 – NoTar.co.uk is proud to announce the launch of its new Free Quit Smoking Pack program. Visitors to the website (www.notar.co.uk) simply enter their E-Mail address, name, and address, and they will be sent a pack with techniques and support they need to quit smoking. Alternatively they can call 0800 288 8495 and give their details to the support team who (due to demand) operate a 24 answering service – so you can get a pack even at 2am!



The program is targeted towards those in Leicestershire UK, who may have a difficult time stopping smoking in public places once the UK Smoking Ban begins on the first of July. Smoking is one of the leading causes of death around the world and can lead to many long term health complications, such as emphysema. The web site is meant to provide users with information about smoking and helping them quit in the easiest way possible, and with out drugs or substitutes.



“Over the past year there has been an increase in demand for the services we offer, and almost a 370% increase in free quit pack requests” commented Eddie Miller, Psychological coach, Hypnotherapist and founder of Notar.



“In the early days it wasn’t easy to get people to request the totally free information pack. People seemed very skeptical about if they would benefit from a free product in a market saturated with nicotine therapy which cost hundreds of pounds. That attitude has started to change and that’s great news for all involved.”



Those who decide to request a Quit Smoking Pack from NoTar can feel confident that their contact information will be secure and that they will not receive unsolicited spam messages, and they wont end up being bombarded with marketing from them either.



“I haven’t had any cravings and I have no problem being around other smokers. The therapy has worked so well for me. I have recommended you to 3 of my close friends,” said John Walters, who received the free pack in February of this year.



The web site also has a blog with information on smoking and the UK Smoking ban. The blog covers smoking news, ways to try and stop smoking, including hypnosis, the UK Smoking Ban, and more.



You can get all the program details and more information about smoking and the UK Smoking ban online at http://www.notar.co.uk/Leicestershire_quit_smoking/



About NoTar:



Notar.co.uk is owned and operated by Bread And Butter Limited and is dedicated to providing smokers in the United Kingdom with the information they need to quit smoking as well as news on smoking and the upcoming UK Smoking Ban which bans smoking all indoor public place and comes into effect on July 1st, 2007.

