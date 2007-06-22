Apartotels showcasing 25 New BridgeStreet Worldwide Serviced Apartments

Croydon, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2007 -- Apartotels.com has added profile of 25 more new serviced and contemporary apartments by BridgeStreet Worldwide with improved facilities catering to the needs of the customers all over the world. With the enlistment of BridgeStreet Worldwide apartments in the Apartotels.com, customers can have a hassle free access to the prominent serviced apartments in London and enjoy their luxurious stay. BridgeStreet Worldwide has variety of studios, apartments, penthouses and condominiums to choose from with various flexible rental options. Most of the properties offer well-furnished apartments and studios in locations near metropolitan areas.



Apartotels.com has added profile of 25 more new serviced and contemporary apartments by BridgeStreet Worldwide with improved facilities catering to the needs of the customers all over the world. With the enlistment of BridgeStreet Worldwide apartments in the Apartotels.com, customers can have a hassle free access to the prominent serviced apartments in London and enjoy their luxurious stay. BridgeStreet Worldwide has variety of studios, apartments, penthouses and condominiums to choose from with various flexible rental options. Most of the properties offer well-furnished apartments and studios in locations near metropolitan areas. The services provided by BridgeStreet are similar to that of resorts. The facilities provided are complete equipped kitchen area, fitness centres, housekeeping facilities, satellite TV, Broadband & WiFi internet access, local phone services and many more.



On this win Mr. Mohsen Mdaoukhi (CEO) said "We are proud to have BridgeStreet Worldwide Apartments in our existing list of luxurious apartments. Through this association Apartotels.com soars to new heights in online travel industry".



About Apartotels

Apartotels was established in 2004 and since then is operating over more than 3000 serviced apartments which are situated in all the important locations of London, Paris and Europe. Apartotels offers business as well as leisure travelers the feeling of home away from home with space and flexibility. The serviced apartments and budget hotels are suitable for a single person to a large family and for all type of businesses for short as well as long term stay. Most of the apartments and hotels are centrally situated and have tube stations near to them, thus making traveling to and from hotels & apartments easier for the travelers.



About Discount City Hotels

Discount City Hotels Ltd. has been in a strong presence in the London, Paris and Europe since it was established in 2001 and provides services to Hotel and travel industry through its online hotel reservation system. Discount City Hotels Ltd. has a team of professional people with a broad and extensive knowledge of the hotel and travel industry, thus benefiting the families as well as the companies by providing prompt services to them.



For additional information, please visit http://www.Apartotels.com



Phone: 08456 44 54 54

Fax: 08456 44 48 48

E-mail: pr@apartotels.com

