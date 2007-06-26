Halldis Apartment Rentals Expands in Italy and Throughout Europe

Milan, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2007 -- Short term rentals, very short term (starting from 3 days) with a ‘keys in hand’ concept for managers (http://www.halldis.com/corporate) and tourists (http://www.halldis.com/vacation). This travel solution is offered by Halldis, an Italian company specialized in temporary accommodation with its corporate and vacation rentals present in Italy, in Milan, Rome, Bologna, Turin, Florence, Venice, and across Europe, in Brussels, Frankfurt and Paris, with over 500 apartments.



Halldis, founded in 2002 by Pietro Martani, now aims at becoming the European market leader for short term apartment rentals, with a strategy focused on expanding both in Italy and abroad. The next European capitals it plans to open are London and Amsterdam, whilst in Italy, through partnership agreements with local entrepreneurs, the brand should be launched in over 40 cities: from the biggest and most dynamic ones (for example Verona, Naples, Palermo), to the smaller but possibly even more intriguing ones (like Perugia, Como, Catania and Trento).



To make all this happen, the company – which grossed over 5 million euros in revenues in 2006 and expects to achieve 6,5 million in gross revenues this year – has now started identifying role players interested in becoming the local partners through which the brand will conquer its prime position in the European market.



Halldis Apartments for rent in:

Milan: http://www.halldis.com/milan

Corporate Apartments: http://www.halldis.com/corporate

Vacation Rentals: http://www.halldis.com/vacation

Serviced Offices: http://www.halldis.com/offices

Apartments in Frankfurt: http://www.halldis.com/frankfurt

Apartments in Paris: http://www.halldis.com/paris

Apartments in Brussels: http://www.halldis.com/brussels

Apartments in Rome: http://www.halldis.com/rome

Apartments in Venice: http://www.halldis.com/venice

Apartments in Milan: http://www.halldis.com/milan

Apartments in Turin: http://www.halldis.com/turin

Apartments in Bologna: http://www.halldis.com/bologna

Apartments in Florence: http://www.halldis.com/florence



If interested or for more information, please contact:

Halldis Italia

Via Conca del Naviglio 18

20123 Milan

Italy

Tel: 0039 (0)2 89 82 71

Fax: 0039 (0)2 89 82 73 00

e-mail: info@halldis.com

