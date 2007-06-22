Extreme Thumbnail Generator: A Professional Web Photo Gallery in a Couple of Clicks

Kharkov, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2007 -- Extreme Internet Software announces today the immediate availability of Extreme Thumbnail Generator, version 1.9, an all-in-one application that makes creating a web photo gallery an easy and enjoyable task. Even if you have never created a web photo gallery before, it won't take you more than a couple of minutes to go through four easy steps and become a proud owner of your own web photo gallery. Extreme Thumbnail Generator supports most image formats and is the best assistant in sharing your pictures with the world!



"It's been almost four years since Extreme Thumbnail Generator first hit the market and it has been a hit ever since. The secret of its popularity is pretty simple - when we see the need of our customers for a certain function, we do everything possible to meet that need," says Julia Reva, PR Manager at Extreme Internet Software. "We also believe the program should not be overcomplicated and provide highly customizable functions. We also focus on making the interface most intuitive for those who'd prefer their gallery be completed in a couple of clicks."



A great thing about Extreme Thumbnail Generator is that it is so widely configurable. You can choose from a variety of built-in gallery templates or let Extreme Thumbnail Generator help you create a web album that will have its own character by editing templates and adding special page headers and footers and all that without any HTML knowledge! Extreme Thumbnail Generator also offers advanced image processing options and lets you apply visual effects both to your images and/or thumbnails as well as mark your images with a certain text or logo. Built-in FTP support for albums upload makes Extreme Thumbnail Generator even more effective. Additionally, Extreme Thumbnail Generator is compatible with Microsoft Frontpage which means you can easily add the galleries created in Extreme Thumbnail Generator to Frontpage projects. Extreme Thumbnail Generator support of exchangeable image file format (EXIF) metadata tags lets you attach any information they contain to your web album images or pages.



Extreme Thumbnail Generator has been translated into many languages and many people around the world have already enjoyed its functionality and efficiency. It takes care of technical details and saves your time for creativity. Download Extreme Thumbnail Generator's 20-day evaluation version and see for yourself how easy it is to share your images with its help.



Pricing and Availability

Extreme Thumbnail Generator runs under all Windows OS and costs $34.95 (USD). Registered customers are entitled to free minor upgrades, 50% discount for major upgrades and high priority technical support. A free evaluation copy of Extreme Thumbnail Generator is available from http://www.exisoftware.com/thumbnail_generator/download.php/etg_setup.exe.



About Extreme Internet Software

Founded in 2001, Extreme Internet Software specializes in developing high quality software solutions for Internet users. The company focuses on creating image processing and multimedia content distribution software for everyday use. The major goal of Extreme Internet Software is to keep bringing advanced solutions for users with any level of computer experience at an affordable price. The latest technologies utilized in the company's products allow for complete automation of routine digital imaging and online presentation tasks. Extreme Internet Software R&D specialists work in tight co-operation with industry's leading web designers as well as with casual users to provide solutions that suite actual users' demands best.



