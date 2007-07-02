Answering the Call: Sweet Beginnings Opens Second Calgary Location

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2007 -- Sweet Beginnings™ is a Vancouver, British Columbia-based Wedding Consulting and Event Planning firm, dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service. They provide professional and knowledgeable consultants to design packages for each client, working with their budget, individual styles and needs.



Sweet Beginnings™ is proud to announce their second Calgary location, serving Southwest Calgary and surrounding areas. The new operation officially opened on June 1st, 2007, hot on the heels of being named one of the 75 franchises of the year by the International Franchise Association.



“With more than 4500 weddings a year in the Calgary area, we had no choice but to open a second location,” says company President and CEO Elana Lancit. “Brides are demanding specialized planning services, so there’s no better time for Sweet Beginnings to expand it’s presence in Alberta.”



New owner Carrol Zacher joins Sweet Beginnings with a lifelong passion for planning. “I was always the go-to person for planning whenever there was a function or gathering in our family,” says Carrol, who also planned the wedding of her daughter, Denise. “When Denise and I decided to start a business together, event planning was a natural choice – something that would give us a challenge and allow me to utilize my years of dedication to customer service!” Carrol’s primary focus will be on weddings, but plans on capitalizing on Calgary’s big business presence to branch into corporate events.



“We chose Sweet Beginnings because of the support they give to franchisees,” says Carrol. “Owning a franchise gives you the freedom to grow your business in many directions, as well as the flexibility of making your own hours.”



“We are looking forward to a long-lasting, rewarding and harmonious business relationship with Carrol,” says President Elana Lancit. “We are confident she has what it takes to deliver our specialized services to Calgary brides.”



Sweet Beginnings™ is North America’s leader for Wedding Consulting and Event Planning. They have coordinated thousands of events, ranging from small intimate gatherings to large black-tie galas. Sweet Beginnings™ combines competitive pricing with personalized consultation services, and also offer unique decorating and rental services. Sweet Beginnings operates twenty franchised locations in Canada and the United States.



To learn more about this franchising opportunity, please visit:



http://www.bizymoms.com/franchise_opportunities.html

