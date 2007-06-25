Bucks Productivity Expert, Neen James, Featured Speaker for Women’s Resource Center Fundraiser

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- Neen James of Doylestown, Pa., was featured as the keynote speaker for the Women’s Resource Center motivating 180 executive women on ‘Secrets of Super-Productivity’ strategies on how to achieve amazing things in their lives on June 5 at the Union League in Philadelphia.



James was selected to provide strategies to motivate attendees to be more productive in their workplaces and generously help the Women’s Resource Center in their fundraising activities. The Women’s Resource Center mission is to support women, strengthen families and build communities through information and referrals, counseling, legal and educational services. For over 30 years the center has helped women make informed decisions and achieve personal growth in a safe and supportive environment.



James was also chosen to address the Group due to her ability to support and promote women and her outstanding track record of getting results for some of Australia's leading companies including Virgin, Texaco and locally Comcast and Pfizer. James is an international productivity expert and is known for her ability to connect women across the globe while helping them build their businesses. She is regularly featured as a keynote speaker across the globe and her most recently published book ‘Secrets of Super-Productivity’ has received rave reviews. James’ focus on helping women in business includes her active involvement with the Women’s Business Forum of Bucks County, Women’s Resource Center, Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Women in Business and eWomen Network Philadelphia for which she serves as the regional director.



A native born Aussie, James relocated to the Delaware Valley in 2005. Since then, she has grown the eWomen Network Philadelphia chapter by 734%, achieved highest sales award for October 2006 for the organization internationally. She has raised thousands of dollars for local charity, was nominated for the International Business Matchmakers award, 40 under 40 Award and recently named chair of Office Depot Success Strategies for Women Conference.



For more information, go to http://www.neenjames.com.

