AmericanChairs.com Extends Classic Furnishings to Include Retro Turntables

New York City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- http://www.AmericanChairs.com, a leading online retailer of 1950’s diner chairs, retro tables, retro booths, and bar stools, today announced an expansion in its product line to now include retro turntables made by Crosley.



“The designs showcased in Crosley’s retro turntables are a perfect blend of style and function, making them a natural fit within the American Chairs product line,” stated American Chairs spokesman, James Cobble. “Customers searching for classic décor and retro furnishings will be pleased with the addition of these retro turntables, which are known for quality craftsmanship and vintage-inspired designs,” concluded Cobble.



The retro turntables made by Crosley are antique replicas of turntables from the 1940s and 1950’s and are ideal for pure audio enjoyment of records, cd’s and radio. As one of the world’s largest radio manufacturers, Crosley has been in business since 1920. Representing a delightful dose of nostalgia, these retro turntables represent a fabulous combination of quality listening and classic styling.



Expanding retro style offerings to include other classic furnishings enables AmericanChairs.com to provide superior craftsmanship, while solidifying customer retention and satisfaction. Customers looking for other retro items reminiscent of the 1940’s and 1950’s will now have unique accessories to pair with their retro seating for a truly classic dining experience. For more information and to view the entire selection of retro turntables, please visit http://www.americanchairs.com/turntables.html.



About American Chairs, Inc

American Chairs, Inc is an online retailer of 1950’s style seating, including diner chairs, bar stools, retro diner booths, retro diner tables, custom logo bar stools, Harley Davidson® and Coca-Cola® furniture, and now retro electronics. Providing quality classic retro diner furniture for thousands of homes and businesses nationwide, the company prides itself on making comfort and style as important as functionality. American Chairs, Inc is 100% U.S. owned and operated offering commercial grade products manufactured in the USA. Founded in 2002, American Chairs, Inc is a privately held firm, with headquarters in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.AmericanChairs.com.



