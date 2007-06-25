eEye Digital Security Awarded Common Criteria Certification

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- eEye Digital Security, a leading developer of unified client security and vulnerability management tools, announced today that it has earned Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) 2 certification for two of its products: Retina® Network Security Scanner and REM™ Security Management Console.



With this certificate, Common Criteria, the international standard for evaluating security products, certifies that eEye’s Retina and REM product functionality, development environment, documentation and product testing mechanisms meet or exceed the highest of all assurance levels defined by the international standards, ISO/IEC 15408-2 and ISO/IEC 15408-3.



“The Common Criteria certification demonstrates the dedication of our team to focus on quality software security and vulnerability management products that meet or exceed our customers’ needs and expectations,” Kamal Arafeh, eEye CEO stated.



The eEye product set, which also includes Blink® Unified Client Security, Iris® Network Traffic Analyzer and SecureIIS® Application Firewall, provides layered, integrated, comprehensive protection to counter today’s avalanche of attacks that would otherwise go undetected. eEye’s integrated set of vulnerability management solutions enables organizations to manage the entire lifecycle of security threats by protecting organizations before, during, and after attacks occur.



Common Criteria

Common Criteria is an international standard for computer security that describes a framework in which computer system customers can specify their security requirements, vendors can then implement and/or make claims about the security attributes of their products and testing laboratories can evaluate the products to determine if they actually meet the claims.



By providing an independent assessment of a product’s ability to meet security standards, the Common Criteria gives customers more confidence in the security of IT products. Security-conscious customers, such as the U.S. Federal Government, are increasingly requiring Common Criteria certification as a determining factor in purchasing decisions.



The international scope of the Common Criteria, currently adopted by fourteen nations, allows users from other countries to purchase IT products with the same level of confidence, since certification is recognized across all complying nations.



Evaluating a product with respect to security requires identification of the customer’s security needs and an assessment of the capabilities of the product. The Common Criteria aids customers in both of these processes through two key components: protection profiles and evaluation assurance levels. For additional information, visit http://www.commoncriteriaportal.org/.



About eEye Retina and REM

Recognized as the industry standard for vulnerability assessment, Retina identifies known network security vulnerabilities and assists in prioritizing threats for remediation.



Featuring non-intrusive scanning, users are able to secure networks against even the most critical vulnerabilities by incorporating the most up-to-date vulnerabilities database. Users leverage Retina for security risk assessment, project risk management and standards-based enforcement through custom policy audits.



REM Management Console integrates Retina and/or Blink to provide enterprise assessment, remediation and vulnerability management that enables distributed organizations to centralize the control of the network security management process.



This single point of visibility and control details the overall network security posture of an organization. REM allows for the rapid identification and prioritization of threats, thus optimizing resources to focus on the most critical vulnerabilities first. Advanced workflow capabilities allow groups to collaborate in ongoing remediation efforts, increasing operational efficiency as security and IT work to a common goal – eliminating network vulnerabilities.



About eEye Digital Security

eEye Digital Security is the innovative leader in vulnerability and security research, providing security solutions that help businesses and users protect their systems and intellectual property from compromise. eEye enables secure computing through world-renowned research and innovative technology, supplying the world’s largest businesses with an integrated and research-driven vulnerability assessment, intrusion prevention, and client security solution.



eEye's customers represent the largest deployments of vulnerability assessment and prevention technology in the private and public sectors. eEye protects the networks and digital assets of a growing network of more than 9,000 corporate and government deployments worldwide. Founded in 1998, eEye Digital Security is headquartered in Orange County, California.

