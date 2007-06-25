TotalCare IT Solutions Is At “IT” Again: New Deal with NC Mutual Life Insurance Company

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- TotalCare IT Solutions, the leading provider of IT solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in the Carolinas, today announced that North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company (NC Mutual), the oldest and largest African American-owned life insurance company in the country, has become the newest addition to their growing client list.



Under the terms of the contract, TotalCare will manage the organization’s day-to-day IT needs. By doing so, NC Mutual, founded in 1898, will be able to better focus their time and energy on strategic business goals.



The contract calls for TotalCare to provide its proactive end-user help desk, remote monitoring services, remote remediation and IT consultation to NC Mutual.



“Out of all the managed service providers we considered, TotalCare was the strongest and most experienced. We know that we are in good hands with them,” says Dennis Daniel, Vice President of Information Technology Services for NC Mutual. “They are able to remotely monitor our network around the clock and prevent any major issues that could cause downtime. Plus, their team is able to handle the tactical aspects of technology for us so our internal staff can focus on business applications. As a result, we can better align technology with the business goals of the organization.”



TotalCare program director, Tim Finnegan says, “Now that NC Mutual does not have to handle the tactical day-to-day management of their IT infrastructure, they are able to focus their resources on their core business. They are among the growing number of clients in the Carolinas that are realizing the benefits associated with having TotalCare as their trusted technology partner.”



TotalCare IT Solutions is a division of Alphanumeric Systems. For more information on TotalCare, visit www.TotalCareITSolutions.com.



About TotalCare IT Solutions:

TotalCare IT Solutions, a division of Alphanumeric Systems, Inc., is the leading provider of outsourced IT support services to small and mid sized businesses in the Carolinas.



The company’s proprietary 24x7x365 remote monitoring technology eliminates most computer related issues before they occur, saving clients from downtime and significantly reducing the costs associated with traditional “break/fix” site visits.



TotalCare is the smart, safe and secure solution for growing technology enabled businesses. Over the past 25 years the company has worked with more Triangle based companies than any other local IT company and supports over 10,000 devices for its roster of clients. TotalCare is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and provides IT services to companies throughout the Carolinas.



About North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company:

Since its beginning in 1898, North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company has grown to become one of the nation's most widely-known and successful business institutions. It is the only insurance company domiciled in North Carolina with a charter dated before 1900. With over $12 billion dollars of insurance in force and surplus exceeding $15 million, North Carolina Mutual is the oldest and largest African American life insurance company in the United States.

