Production Basics wins award for industrial workstation website

Watertown, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2007 -- Production Basics has won gold in the Hermes Creative Awards in the Electronic Media category of ‘Website-Overall’ for www.pbasics.com. The website features ergonomic workstations and accessories for the electronics manufacturing, assembly, material handling and laboratory industries.



“Our mission in developing this website was to create a well-organized, easy to use workstation resource for our customers and business associates,” says Erica Rice, Marketing Director for Production Basics. “We are pleased to be recognized for our efforts with the Hermes Creative Award.”



http://www.pbasics.com was launched in January 2007. The site features C-Leg Series, RTW Table, Easy-Lift and Solution Series workstations and compatible ergonomic accessories. Site visitors will find detailed product information available for specific item numbers such as included parts and assembly instructions. Several areas of the site were designed for specific industries, so that managers can quickly and easily access information on the workstations appropriate for their facility.



In addition, site visitors can view case studies and real-world installations of Production Basics workstations, request a quote on-line and create their own workstation model using the award-winning 3D Workstation Configurator.



The site was designed and implemented in partnership with Barrett Communications (www.barrettcommunications.com) and Universal Mind (www.universalmind.com).



About the Hermes Creative Awards

The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (www.amcpros.com). The awards are an international competition to recognize excellence in traditional marketing materials and emerging promotional technologies.



About Production Basics

Since 1995, Production Basics has designed and manufactured workstations that inspire productivity. The Company combines clean lines, basic materials and solid components to form sturdy, modular products. Headquarted in Watertown, Massachusetts, Production Basics provides economical workspace solutions for the electronics assembly, laboratory and material handling industries. For more information, visit http://www.pbasics.com.

