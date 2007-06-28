Production Basics wins award for 3D workstation configurator

Watertown, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2007 -- Production Basics has won gold in the Hermes Creative Awards competition in the Electronic Media category for the 3D workstation configurator available on www.pbasics.com. The graphical user interface allows users to choose workstation styles and accessories and add them to an on-screen 3D model. Users can change colors and sizes on screen, helping them evaluate the best workstation for their manufacturing facility. Functionality also includes spinning, rotating and zooming the model showing the user small product details and work bench set-up. The Java-based (http://www.java.com) program is available at http://www.pbasics.com/Configurator/c-leg.html.



“The 3D configurator is an innovative way for users to visualize workbench sizes, color and test drive accessories,” says Erica Rice, Marketing Director for Production Basics. “We are excited to be a leader in our industry by offering this award-winning tool to our users.”



The 3D Workstation Configurator is available for Production Basics three major product lines- the C-Leg Series, RTW Table and Easy-Lift Series. Compatible accessories for each workbench style appear as radio button choices. Users can request a quote on-line based on their workstation choices they make on the screen.



About the Hermes Creative Awards

The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (www.amcpros.com). The awards are an international competition to recognize excellence in traditional marketing materials and emerging promotional technologies.



About Production Basics

Since 1995, Production Basics has designed and manufactured workstations that inspire productivity. The Company combines clean lines, basic materials and solid components to form sturdy, modular products. Headquarted in Watertown, Massachusetts, Production Basics provides economical workspace solutions for the electronics assembly, laboratory and material handling industries. For more information, visit www.pbasics.com.

