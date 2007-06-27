Wondershare PPT2Flash Standard creates Flash Slideshow with Slide Thumbnails

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2007 -- Wondershare Software, a global-winning provider of presentation authoring tools, today announced the availability of PPT2Flash Standard 4, the latest version of its popular multimedia presentation tool that enables users to instantly create Flash slideshow with enhanced capabilities.



In addition to basic PowerPoint to Flash conversion ability, PPT2Flash Standard 4 offers new player templates with info bar and slide thumbnails to help viewers get better experience when show is being played. Info bar contains slide notes, author info to make the slideshow more informative while slide thumbnails enable users to easily explore all slides and forward to any selected slide.



You can utilize PowerPoint to create compelling slideshows with animations, transitions and multimedia. But viewers may have limited playback control for it doesn't provide slide thumbnails. With the slide thumbnails of the player template, PPT2Flsh Standard helps you to access to all slides in an easy way. PowerPoint has a lot of impressive features to create wonderful slideshows while PPT2Flash Standard extends and enhances these features for sharing PowerPoint slideshow online easily without PowerPoint.





PPT2Flash Standard 4 Advantages at a Glance



. Convert PowerPoint to Flash with original animations, transitions and multimedia retained

. Set presentation background music for single slide or whole presentation easily

. Provide new player templates with info bar and slide thumbnails for distinct needs

. Compatible with PowerPoint 2007 and work as an embedded ribbon menu tab

. Capture screen to enhance presentation authoring

. Record narration in simple and intuitive way



Pricing and Availability

Price of PPT2Flash Standard 4.0: $59.95



Learn more about PPT2Flash Standard at

http://www.sameshow.com/powerpoint-to-flash.html



Free Trial of PPT2Flash Standard 4.0 at

http://www.sameshow.com/download/ppt2flash-download.php



System Requirements:

Microsoft Windows 2000/XP/2003/Vista

Microsoft PowerPoint 2000/2002/2003/2007



About Wondershare



Wondershare Software is an industry-leading desktop presentation application provider. Since its foundation, it has been specializing in providing powerful yet affordable multimedia presentation tools for home users, business people and educational professionals. Its product line includes Flash presentation tools and video presentation tools. These tools offer users on-demand solutions with full controls to distribute presentations online and offline. Please visit http://www.wondershare.com to learn more.

