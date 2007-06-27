ChequePrinting.Net - Enterprise Cheque Printing Software

Wan Chai, HK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2007 -- ChequePrinting.Net version 2.2.3, an enterprise cheque printing software that provides a multi-user environment to print and manage your cheques.



ChequePrinting.Net provides a complete cheque printing which can print all the cheque elements; include Payee, Date, Amount, A/C Payee Only, Bearer, etc. You are no need to write any, just fill in the software and print the cheque. The cheque is ready to issue once sign. The batch printing function is a convenient tool which allow you to create the cheques and print a series of cheque in batch mode. ChequePrinting.Net supports different types of printers, Laser, InkJet, and Dot-Matrix printers.



All issued cheques are kept in records and listed in the cheque book. The cheques issued history can be tracked easily. You can also move to-and-fro to review your issued cheque.



Payee report and account report give you every detail about the issued cheque. The reports can be exported into HTML/PDF format and they can also be exported into Excel format for your further analysis. It is simple to manage the issue of cheques in accordance with banking procedures.



ChequePrinting.Net allows you to create multiple users to access the softtware. There are three types of user: Administrator, General User and Viewr. The multi-user environment allow different user to access the same set of data in a centralized database. User can be granted with different amount thershold. User can only process (create, update, and print) those cheque below the amount threshold. All the user activities are kept in log file. Administrator can review those activities easily for monitoring.



ChequePrinting.Net costs US$329 with free version upgrades.



For more information & to download the evaluation copy, visit the product web page at: http://www.chequeprinting.net

