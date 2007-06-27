LiquidNet Ltd and Netcom Consulting Inc Join Forces for a Mobile SMS Marketing Venture

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2007 -- The UK-based web hosting company LiquidNet Ltd. (http://www.liquidnetlimited.com) announces that it has teamed up with the Florida-based mobile solutions company Netcom Consulting, Inc. (www.netcomconsultinginc.com) to offer its webmasters the opportunity to enter the mobile text message marketing field through the recently launched MobileSMSMarketing.com. It offers two programs - an affiliate program and an advanced white label reseller program, which will allow the webmasters to easily create their own branded sites as well as an unlimited number of SMS marketing campaigns using Netcom Consulting, Inc.'s commercial grade text messaging platform.



The White Label Reseller Program, which offers also a full line of text messaging services including WAP, MMS and XHTML, provides the resellers with a feature-rich and fully customizable web-based management panel displaying their own logo, which will allow them to administer their customers and track their marketing campaigns, and which can be accessed from everywhere. To initiate a permission-based text messaging campaign, the resellers should collect their opt-in groups by choosing a special keyword. End users can subscribe and receive SMS coupons, alerts, multimedia messages and games directly on their mobile devices.



This method of targeted, opt-in, permission-based, personalized, context-driven marketing can be applied to almost any business model. Beside resellers and webmasters, it can be also used by various shops, restaurants, stores, and many other establishments to target their customers instantly. Moreover, the Mobile SMS Platform can be used by non-profit organizations, government agencies or schools as an alert or a reminder service, especially in cases when time-sensitive information delivery is of a huge importance.



Today, there are about 2 billion users of SMS text messaging worldwide. According to industry studies, over 80% of the cell phone users are willing to receive opt-in text messages. The Mobile Marketing Association (www.mmaglobal.com) claims that over 89% of the major brands are planning to market their services via mobile phones by 2008. Wireless marketing is expected to be one of the fastest growing market segments for the next 2-3 years.



The MobileSMSMarketing.com reseller programs will become available to the webmasters currently using LiquidNet Ltd.'s ResellersPanel program (www.resellerspanel.com) and web hosting control panels. The integration process has begun and is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2007. Meanwhile, the webmasters and other interested parties can join the programs through MobileSMSMarketing.com.



"Recent studies have shown that spending on advertising over wireless networks will increase with approximately 600% to 1.5 billion over the next 3 years," said Tero Sahrakorpi, CEO of Netcom Consulting, Inc. "We are very happy to be joining forces with LiquidNet and the 300,000 webmasters currently using their services. Our goal is to grow and further bolster our position as the leading mobile SMS reseller service provider in the US."



"SMS marketing has taken Europe by storm but is still in its infancy in North America - there are less than ten companies offering such services in the USA and Canada," said Nick Blaskov, CFO of LiquidNet Ltd. "We know hosting and Netcom Consulting knows SMS mobile marketing. This is a perfect match."



About LiquidNet Ltd.



LiquidNet Ltd. is a UK-based company, headquartered in London, which was established in February 2003. It provides a large number of professional services in the fields of web hosting, reseller hosting and domain name registration. The project LiquidNet Ltd. is probably most famous for is ResellersPanel - the only one completely free reseller hosting program in the web hosting business. On the whole, the number of the webmasters who currently use LiquidNet Ltd.'s services totals 300,000.



About Netcom Consulting, Inc.



Netcom Consulting, Inc is a mobile text message solutions provider based in Coral Springs, Florida, which offers a wide variety of products and services geared towards the ever expanding mobile audience. Established in 1996, Netcom's team has several years of experience in the fields of text message marketing and mobile phone content solutions. Netcom's SMS and content delivery platforms have been developed in-house and are being utilized by a large number of cell phone users.

