Hepatitis B Foundation of Bucks County Presents High School Science Awards to Area Graduates

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2007 -- The Hepatitis B Foundation presented its first-ever Hepatitis B Foundation Science Awards to three graduating students of the Central Bucks School District.



The Hepatitis B Foundation Science Awards have been established for graduating high school seniors who excel in science studies. The awards are offered to three talented high school students in the Central Bucks School District – one student each from Central Bucks West, East and South. These students have demonstrated both the ability and a strong interest in majoring in science at college. Each student receives a $500 award and is eligible to apply for an internship at the Hepatitis B Foundation research institute after completing their first year of college.



Chelsea Dolan of Central Bucks South, Katharine Russell of Central Bucks East and Christine Schultheiss of Central Bucks West were presented with the Foundation’s Science Awards on the day of their high school graduation. Chelsea Dolan, a Warrington, Pa. resident plans to attend Moravian College in the fall to pursue a degree in Nursing. Katharine Russell, a Doylestown, Pa. resident, hopes to one day better the lives of others through a profession in the field of science. And Christine Schultheiss, a resident of Doylestown, Pa. and long-standing Honor Society student, aspires to become a doctor.



About the Hepatitis B Foundation



The Hepatitis B Foundation is a world-class nonprofit research organization dedicated to finding a cure and improving the quality of life for those affected with hepatitis B worldwide through research, education and patient advocacy. The Foundation is located in the new Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center in Doylestown, PA, which it created to accelerate its research mission. For more information, please visit www.hepb.org or call (215) 489-4900.

