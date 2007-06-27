Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) Announces Seminar on How to Fill Your Virtual Assistant Business

Port Coquitlam, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2007 -- VAnetworking.com is pleased to announce Donna Gunter, author of Get More Clients Online: How to Get 95% of Your Clients from Internet Marketing (www.getmoreclientsonline.net) and founder of OnlineBizU.com. Donna will be presenting a seminar on “How to Fill Your Virtual Assistant Business (and Expand Your Profits) with Article Marketing” on Friday, June 29, 2007 at 11:00 a.m.



Many Virtual Assistants struggle with attracting clients, or once they have gotten clients, have difficulty finding time to continue marketing their practices.



Article marketing helps you do both. Your target market will begin to find you online, you'll become an instant expert in their eyes, and they will call you up and want to hire you right away based on reading the articles you have written and distributed online.



In this seminar, you will learn how to:



--Choose the most effective format for writing your article

--Research your title before you write

--Create a compelling article title

--Write a resource box that will compel readers to take action

--Generate ideas for article topics

--Submit your articles all over the Internet



It's not too late to begin to establish your expertise your expertise with the magic of article marketing!



