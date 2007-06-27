Wisteria release exlcusive business plan tips article for startups and small businesses

Edgware, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2007 -- Wisteria specialise in providing a range of services for businesses and startups ranging from Accountancy, Book-keeping, Tax planning to Management Accounts and Business support, to an exclusive business plan support service helping businesses succeed with bespoke planning advice to help create a winning business plan.



Commenting about the Wisteria custom business plan writing service, Andrew Millet Principal of Wisteria states: “Due to client-led demand, Wisteria decided to write a business plan fact sheet with advice on the basics.” Business Plan writing is a very specialist area with the importance of having a comprehensive, accurate and meaningful business plan being greater than ever. This article covers all aspects of a business plan from operations, to finance and marketing plans.



A business plan is imperative for:



• Approaching banks for credit;

• Fund raising and gaining investment from venture capitalists;

• Internally; for clarifying and crystallising ideas, maintaining focus upon key objectives, defining what is required to achieve said objectives and also establishing whether they are realistic.



Andrew summarises some important advice for startups: “Without a proper business plan you will struggle to communicate with banks and investors who require evidence that you have fully contemplated your ideas and objectives along with the relevant industry and market factors which can affect their realisation. This new article is a checklist of the kinds of things which these organisations will expect to see in a business plan and also which will help your new business stay on track towards achieving success.”



For this article and more information on business plans visit http://www.wisteria.co.uk/?q=business-plan-tips

