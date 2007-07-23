Prompt solution for lost MS Office passwords.

Taganrog, Rostov -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2007 -- Office Password Recovery Toolbox is the solution for problems with a protected document in MS Office. It instantly recovers passwords and decrypts documents. The expert knowledge of protection specifics lets it recover passwords in a blink.



To protect privacy and limit access to sensitive information, MS Office provides different types of protection. Whether it is 'open', 'write', or any other protection, a password is its key element. Without it, access to the most sensitive and important data is impossible. What can we do then, if a password to a Word or Excel document, Access database or Outlook folder is lost or accidentally changed? Does it mean that the data is gone forever? Office Password Recovery Toolbox is a solution that can recover passwords in those and many other cases. The program swiftly recovers passwords for MS Word, Excel, Access and Outlook files. Its amazing performance is grounded on the expert knowledge of Office protection and the use of a powerful decrypting server. Both these components working together ensure fast and secure recovery of virtually any password.



Office Password Recovery Toolbox v2.0 Features at a Glance



- Recovers or removes "open", "write" and "protection" passwords for Microsoft Word documents.

- Recovers or removes "open", "write", workbook, shared workbook and worksheet passwords for MS Excel documents.

- Recovers passwords for the MS Outlook personal folder files (*.PST).

- Recovers passwords for MS Access database files (*.MDB) and workgroup information files (*.MDW).

- Recovers passwords for VBA projects in MS Word, Excel and Outlook files.

- Online document decryption service with guaranteed privacy.

- Instant recovery of passwords of any length and complexity.

- Support for multilingual passwords.

- Allows to set the access password to prevent unauthorized program running.

- Allows to copy recovered passwords to the clipboard.

- Easy and user-friendly interface.



Pricing and Availability



Office Password Recovery Toolbox> 2.0 runs under Windows 95/98/2000/2003/ME/NT/XP and costs $59.95 (USD) for a single-user license. Registered users are entitled to free technical support. An evaluation version with limited functionality is available at http://www.rixler.com/download/oprtbox.zip



About Rixler Software



Rixler Software was established in 2003. The creative development team at the heart of the company ensures the rapid expansion of its product line. The line of Rixler products embraces ten powerful tools to recover passwords in MS Office and Internet applications. For more information, visit http://www.rixler.com.



