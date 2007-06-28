Donation Organizer Pro is released.

Surrey, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2007 -- PrimaSoft PC has released Donation Organizer Pro version 1.7. Donation Organizer Pro is a flexible database management software with ready to use donation management solutions. Our software gives you an easy way to manage, track, and organize data of a small fundraising organization.



For the database novice, Organizer's intuitive interface and ready-to-use donation management solutions make it easy to set up and use. For the power user, Organizer affords the simplicity of wizards that make it easy to set up and use donation management solutions that you create.



Donation Organizer Deluxe includes the following databases: Donations, Donors, Activity Log, Relations . The package has a separate module called Designer. With Designer you can modify Donation solution or you can build your own.



Donation Organizer Pro for Windows costs $245 (US) plus shipping and handling, and is available from PrimaSoft PC. Network and site licenses are available. You can download a fully functional trial version of of the software from the Info page:

http://www.primasoft.com/pro_software/donation_software_pro.htm

