Licensed Real Estate Agent Jean Stein Joins Realty Executives

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2007 -- Local licensed real estate agent Jean M. Stein announced today she has joined the Green Bay branch of Realty Executives International, leaving her previous position at another firm. With the move, Stein has access to a larger network of sales resources and other associates.



Stein, who has been living in the Green Bay area her entire life, is also a licensed REALTOR and has completed the rigorous Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI). She has worked with a variety of both buyers and sellers in her tenure as an agent.



“Real estate is a very subjective market, as every client has a vastly different perception of what the perfect home looks like. As an agent, it has been my passion to understand this constraint and help clients secure their dream home,” said Stein. “There’s something unduly rewarding about that.”



Realty Executives International, which employs about 40 agents locally, offers a swath of sales and marketing resources, including access to expertise, a fully-interactive web site, and more personalized services for prospective buyers. The company’s national backbone also offers agents increased name recognition and an edge in securing buyers for their clients.



“The end goal has always been to offer my customers the best possible service, and this move helps further that objective,” said Stein.



To learn more about Realty Executives, please visit http://www.realtyexecutives.com.



To learn more about Jean Stein, please call 920-469-4699 or email jeanstein@realtyexecutives.com.

